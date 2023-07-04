MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that he will remain in the office until October 1, 2024.

"Honoured by #NATO Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024. The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever," Stoltenberg tweeted.