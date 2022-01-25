UrduPoint.com

NATO Eyes Enhancing Presence In Eastern Flank, Deploying Additional Battlegroups - Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NATO Eyes Enhancing Presence in Eastern Flank, Deploying Additional Battlegroups - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) NATO eyes enhancing presence in the eastern flank, including the deployment of additional battlegroups, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday.

"We are considering to further enhance our presence in the eastern part of the alliance, this could include the deployment of additional NATO battlegroups," he said.

NATO will also weigh sending battlegroups to southeastern Europe, Stoltenberg added.

"We are considering also to have the battlegroups not only in the Baltic region but also in the southeast of the alliance, but no decision has been taken.

We will assess and make the decision when the time is right," he said.

NATO has four multinational battalion-size battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, as well as forward-presence in Romania. As tensions around Ukraine grew in the past days, allies said they would boost their presence on the eastern border, including by sending fighter jets to Lithuania and Bulgaria.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Europe Alliance Estonia Bulgaria Poland Romania Lithuania Latvia Border

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

6 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

6 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

6 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

6 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

6 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.