NATO Eyes Enhancing Presence in Eastern Flank, Deploying Additional Battlegroups - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) NATO eyes enhancing presence in the eastern flank, including the deployment of additional battlegroups, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday.

"We are considering to further enhance our presence in the eastern part of the alliance, this could include the deployment of additional NATO battlegroups," he said.

NATO will also weigh sending battlegroups to southeastern Europe, Stoltenberg added.

"We are considering also to have the battlegroups not only in the Baltic region but also in the southeast of the alliance, but no decision has been taken.

We will assess and make the decision when the time is right," he said.

NATO has four multinational battalion-size battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, as well as forward-presence in Romania. As tensions around Ukraine grew in the past days, allies said they would boost their presence on the eastern border, including by sending fighter jets to Lithuania and Bulgaria.