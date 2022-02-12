NATO Fabricated 'Myth' About Russia Invading Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

NATO countries seem to have fabricated the "myth" about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine after Moscow demanded security guarantees, Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second Commonwealth of Independent States department, told Sputnik on Saturday

"In general, one gets the impression that after Russia demanded security guarantees from the West, the NATO countries deliberately fabricated and are inflating the myth about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Polishchuk said.

Russia drafted agreements on mutual security guarantees in Europe and offered them to the United States and NATO in December. Among other things, the draft agreements entail NATO's non-accession of Ukraine. NATO and the US sent back their response to Moscow in private in late January.