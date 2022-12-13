NATO Faces 'Very Real' Arms Shortages Due to Ukraine Conflict, Aims to Fill Gap - US Envoy

Members of NATO face "very" real" arms shortages due to the conflict in Ukraine, and the alliance is working with the military-industrial complex on filling these gaps, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Members of NATO face "very" real" arms shortages due to the conflict in Ukraine, and the alliance is working with the military-industrial complex on filling these gaps, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"That effort is focused on declining stockpiles across the NATO alliance for a country like Estonia that has given an enormous amount of security assistance to Ukraine. They're facing some very real shortfalls, and they're not alone. We see that across the Alliance," Smith said at in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Members of the alliance are discussing the issue among themselves and with representative of the defense industry, she added. "They meet with industry. They're also trying to look at things like multinational buys, pool purchases," she said.