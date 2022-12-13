UrduPoint.com

NATO Faces 'Very Real' Arms Shortages Due To Ukraine Conflict, Aims To Fill Gap - US Envoy

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 08:47 PM

NATO Faces 'Very Real' Arms Shortages Due to Ukraine Conflict, Aims to Fill Gap - US Envoy

Members of NATO face "very" real" arms shortages due to the conflict in Ukraine, and the alliance is working with the military-industrial complex on filling these gaps, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Members of NATO face "very" real" arms shortages due to the conflict in Ukraine, and the alliance is working with the military-industrial complex on filling these gaps, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"That effort is focused on declining stockpiles across the NATO alliance for a country like Estonia that has given an enormous amount of security assistance to Ukraine. They're facing some very real shortfalls, and they're not alone. We see that across the Alliance," Smith said at in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Members of the alliance are discussing the issue among themselves and with representative of the defense industry, she added. "They meet with industry. They're also trying to look at things like multinational buys, pool purchases," she said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Alliance Estonia Industry

Recent Stories

Security of coal mine in Duki to be enhanced: DC N ..

Security of coal mine in Duki to be enhanced: DC Najeebullah

3 minutes ago
 PAC seeks gifts' record received by public office ..

PAC seeks gifts' record received by public office holders

3 minutes ago
 PFA launches 'Health Champion Program' for childre ..

PFA launches 'Health Champion Program' for children

3 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on linguistics tomorrow

Int'l conference on linguistics tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 LCCI urges political parties to sign Charter of Ec ..

LCCI urges political parties to sign Charter of Economy

20 minutes ago
 Iranian President Expresses Concern Over China's P ..

Iranian President Expresses Concern Over China's Position on Persian Gulf Island ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.