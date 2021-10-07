(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO fears an increase in the Russian military presence along the route of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Pawel Soloch, told reporters after a meeting of the heads of the NATO countries' intelligence services, which took place in Brussels.

"During bilateral meetings, we talked about security in the Baltic Sea basin in the context of the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is a critical infrastructure that gives implications for increasing Russia's military presence in the Baltic Sea basin, which is a headache not only for us, but also all the countries around Sweden, Finland, the Baltic states," Soloch said.