UrduPoint.com

NATO Fears Russia's Military Buildup In Baltic Over Nord Stream 2 - Polish Security Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

NATO Fears Russia's Military Buildup in Baltic Over Nord Stream 2 - Polish Security Chief

NATO fears an increase in the Russian military presence along the route of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Pawel Soloch, told reporters after a meeting of the heads of the NATO countries' intelligence services, which took place in Brussels

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO fears an increase in the Russian military presence along the route of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Pawel Soloch, told reporters after a meeting of the heads of the NATO countries' intelligence services, which took place in Brussels.

"During bilateral meetings, we talked about security in the Baltic Sea basin in the context of the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is a critical infrastructure that gives implications for increasing Russia's military presence in the Baltic Sea basin, which is a headache not only for us, but also all the countries around Sweden, Finland, the Baltic states," Soloch said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Brussels Nord Sweden Finland Gas All

Recent Stories

More Germans Vaccinated Than Previously Thought - ..

More Germans Vaccinated Than Previously Thought - Health Minister

2 minutes ago
 Govt. to convene session of National Assembly for ..

Govt. to convene session of National Assembly for important legislation

2 minutes ago
 Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Polit ..

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct li ..

Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct live weapon firing during Exerci ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institu ..

Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institutions & states to bring sustai ..

7 minutes ago
 Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam m ..

Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam murder case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.