NATO Fighter Jets Accompany 10 Russian Tu-142 Aircraft - Chief of Russian Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) NATO fighter jets accompanied 10 Russian antisubmarine Tu-142 aircraft during their flight in the far sea area, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Adm. Nikolai Evmenov said on Saturday.

"Ten Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft performed scheduled flights to the far sea zone over the waters of the Black, Baltic, Norwegian, Chukchi seas, the Beaufort Sea, along the Northern Sea Route and over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean .

.. The aircraft that were on duty in the far sea area were accompanied by fighter jets from the NATO countries," Evmenov said.