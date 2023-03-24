UrduPoint.com

NATO Fired 40,000 Shells With Over 15 Tons Of Depleted Uranium In Yugoslavia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) NATO fired about 40,000 shells with more than 15 tons of depleted uranium during the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"It is necessary to recall that depleted uranium aircraft munitions were used by NATO forces during the bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999. In total, about 40,000 armor-piercing air shells with a total amount of depleted uranium of more than 15 tons were used on the territory of this country," Kirillov told reporters.

The level of uranium contamination of soil and groundwater in Serbia still requires constant monitoring to assess potential risks, the official added.

More Stories From World

