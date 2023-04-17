NATO Flies 110 Spying Missions Over Poland, Romania, Black Sea Every Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) NATO allies have been flying some 110 spying missions over Poland, Romania and the Black Sea every day, according to leaked Pentagon papers seen by the Newsweek magazine.

Reconnaissance missions involve a combination of U-2s, US and UK RC-135 signals intelligence collectors, JSTARS ground-moving target detectors, Reaper drones and Artemis CL-650 surveillance aircraft, all flying daily.

US interceptors have been flying from Lask and Powidz airbases in Poland, the weekly reported.

The Washington Post reported in April, citing classified US military papers, that a British RC-135 surveillance plane was almost downed by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea in fall 2022. Russia scrambled its jets at least six times between late September and February to chase away NATO spy aircraft, The Times reported.