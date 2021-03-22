UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Following Bulgarian Investigation Into Alleged 'Russian Spy Ring' - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) NATO is closely following an investigation into alleged "Russian spy ring" in Bulgaria, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We are, of course, following closely the Bulgarian investigation into the alleged Russian spy ring. NATO is always very focused on the protection of classified documents and classified information and we fully support the work of our ally Bulgaria to tackle Russia's malign activities on its territory," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

Earlier in March, the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office said it brought espionage charges against six citizens, including servicemen and public servants, who allegedly transferred classified data to Russia. Over the weekend, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that his country is ready to declare Russian diplomats personae non-gratae. Russian officials have siad that Moscow was ready to respond in kind to any potential hostile moves taken by Sofia.

