NATO Forces Fly Over 100 Missions as Part of COVID-19 Response - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) NATO allies have conducted more than 100 aerial missions to transport medical supplies and health care workers as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Military forces from across the Alliance have flown more than 100 missions to transport medical personnel, supplies, and treatment capabilities," Stoltenberg said after the defense ministers' virtual meeting.

They also helped to construct 25 field hospitals and deployed over 25,000 treatment beds and more than 4,000 military medical personnel to support civilian efforts, he added.

Stoltenberg noted that he had urged the countries during the meeting to make their capabilities available, so that Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, could coordinate further support for these efforts.