UrduPoint.com

NATO Forcing Minsk, Moscow To Take Deterrence Steps - Belarusian Official

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 07:39 PM

NATO Forcing Minsk, Moscow to Take Deterrence Steps - Belarusian Official

NATO activities near the Belarusian borders are forcing Minsk and Moscow to take measures of strategic deterrence, Belarus Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) NATO activities near the Belarusian borders are forcing Minsk and Moscow to take measures of strategic deterrence, Belarus Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Thursday.

"We have recorded dangerous qualitative changes in NATO activities. In particular, military groupings of the North Atlantic Alliance, concentrated today on the continent, are capable of unleashing military aggression without mobilization deployment, and all the conditions have already been created for large-scale provocations using armed forces. This is forcing both Belarus and Russia to take new active measures of strategic deterrence, including practical steps to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus," Volfovich said during a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO).

The official noted that there have been attempt to cross the state border from Ukraine and commit diversions, to bring weapons, explosives into the territory of Belarus.

A state response system was created in Belarus to fight terrorism and illegal armed groups, Volfovich said.

The state secretary recalled that there had been an attempt to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus, which was thwarted in early May. The suspects were detained.

"It has been established that the special services of Ukraine are behind this... We know that similar sabotage and reconnaissance groups have recently been detained on the territory of the Russian Federation thanks to the joint activities of the FSB (the Russian Federal Security Service) and the KGB (the Belarusian State Security Committee). All this is aimed at undermining security, causing damage, and no one looks at the civilian population," Volfovich said.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Alliance Belarus May Border All From

Recent Stories

Islamia University of Bahawalpur playing key role ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur playing key role in development of Bahawalpur D ..

40 seconds ago
 Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tr ..

Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tribesmen: Caretaker Chief Minis ..

42 seconds ago
 Punjab govt using all means for developing communi ..

Punjab govt using all means for developing communication sector: Provincial Mini ..

45 seconds ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy intensifies inspec ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy intensifies inspection campaigns on LPG distribu ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia Not Obstructing Exit of Turkish Vessels Blo ..

Russia Not Obstructing Exit of Turkish Vessels Blocked in Ukraine Ports- Foreign ..

32 minutes ago
 DG, SBP visits NPSC Gymnasium Hall to witness Punj ..

DG, SBP visits NPSC Gymnasium Hall to witness Punjab Men/Women karate training c ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.