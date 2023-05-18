NATO Forcing Minsk, Moscow to Take Deterrence Steps - Belarusian Official

NATO activities near the Belarusian borders are forcing Minsk and Moscow to take measures of strategic deterrence, Belarus Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Thursday

"We have recorded dangerous qualitative changes in NATO activities. In particular, military groupings of the North Atlantic Alliance, concentrated today on the continent, are capable of unleashing military aggression without mobilization deployment, and all the conditions have already been created for large-scale provocations using armed forces. This is forcing both Belarus and Russia to take new active measures of strategic deterrence, including practical steps to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus," Volfovich said during a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO).

The official noted that there have been attempt to cross the state border from Ukraine and commit diversions, to bring weapons, explosives into the territory of Belarus.

A state response system was created in Belarus to fight terrorism and illegal armed groups, Volfovich said.

The state secretary recalled that there had been an attempt to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus, which was thwarted in early May. The suspects were detained.

"It has been established that the special services of Ukraine are behind this... We know that similar sabotage and reconnaissance groups have recently been detained on the territory of the Russian Federation thanks to the joint activities of the FSB (the Russian Federal Security Service) and the KGB (the Belarusian State Security Committee). All this is aimed at undermining security, causing damage, and no one looks at the civilian population," Volfovich said.