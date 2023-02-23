UrduPoint.com

NATO Forcing US Into Third World War While Posting Pop Culture References - Congressman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The NATO alliance is pushing the United States into a third world war while posting tweets comparing combatants in Ukraine to pop culture heroes, US Congressman Paul Gosar said on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, NATO's official Twitter account published a tweet equating Ukrainian forces to fictional figures including Harry Potter, Star Wars' Han Solo, and Marvel superheroes.

Earlier on Thursday, NATO's official Twitter account published a tweet equating Ukrainian forces to fictional figures including Harry Potter, Star Wars' Han Solo, and Marvel superheroes.

"We're being forced into a third World War by people who write tweets like this," Gosar said in response to the NATO post.

NATO's tweet received extensive criticism from other Twitter commenters, who characterized it as cringeworthy. The post was also "ratioed" by users, meaning it received more replies than likes.

US Senator Mike Lee also commented on NATO's tweet, criticizing the alliance for attempting to make war sound "fun" despite the real risk of nuclear conflict.

"War is neither fun nor a work of fiction, and comparing it to a movie doesn't make it either of those things," Lee said. "Does NATO want this war to escalate? It sure sounds like it."

On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk himself criticized US State Department official and former US Ambassador to NATO Victoria Nuland for "pushing" the conflict in Ukraine more than anybody else.

Musk also said earlier this week that the "stakes are high" regarding the conflict in Ukraine, responding to a post about drifting towards a third world war after Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty.

