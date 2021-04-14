UrduPoint.com
NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers Agree to Start Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan - DPA

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The foreign and defense ministers of the NATO countries have agreed to begin the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the DPA agency reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

This decision was made during a video conference of the heads of the foreign and defense ministries of NATO countries.

The decision follows the US decision to begin withdrawal in May and end in September.

The agency did not provide other details.

