NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers Concerned About Situation In Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers Concerned About Situation in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) NATO foreign and defense ministers are concerned about "Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine," and call on Russia to de-escalate, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Today, NATO ministers also addressed Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine. ...

It's a part of a broader pattern of Russian aggressive actions, which raises very serious concerns. ... We call on Russia to de-escalate immediately, stop a pattern of aggressive provocations and respect its international obligations," he said at a press conference in Brussels following a video conference with NATO foreign and defense ministers with in-person presence of the Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

