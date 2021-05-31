NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Foreign and defense ministers of NATO nations are set to discuss a range of issues including Afghanistan, Ukraine and Belarus, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

"We will discuss a range of issues, including the way forward for our engagement in Afghanistan, and developments in Ukraine and Belarus," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.