UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:18 PM

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

Foreign and defense ministers of NATO nations are set to discuss a range of issues including Afghanistan, Ukraine and Belarus, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Foreign and defense ministers of NATO nations are set to discuss a range of issues including Afghanistan, Ukraine and Belarus, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

"We will discuss a range of issues, including the way forward for our engagement in Afghanistan, and developments in Ukraine and Belarus," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Ukraine Alliance Belarus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

26 minutes ago

Philippines wants close cooperation with UAE to ac ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to facilitate pilgrims as per Hajj ..

5 seconds ago

Interior minister meets his counterpart in Kuwait

6 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 31 May 2021

8 seconds ago

Training session held for college principals

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.