NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan - Stoltenberg
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:18 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Foreign and defense ministers of NATO nations are set to discuss a range of issues including Afghanistan, Ukraine and Belarus, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.
"We will discuss a range of issues, including the way forward for our engagement in Afghanistan, and developments in Ukraine and Belarus," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.