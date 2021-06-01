UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers To Hold Virtual Talks Ahead Of Leaders Summit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:10 AM

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Virtual Talks Ahead of Leaders Summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) NATO member states foreign and defense ministers are set to hold a virtual summit Tuesday in preparation for the June 14 leaders summit.

The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who on Monday said that Belarus, Ukraine and the alliance's future policy on Afghanistan will be some of the topics of discussion.

The ministers will also discuss the NATO 2030 initiative, which is expected to be adopted at the leaders summit later in the month.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Ukraine Alliance Belarus June

Recent Stories

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

12 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

42 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

3 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.