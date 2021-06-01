NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Virtual Talks Ahead of Leaders Summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) NATO member states foreign and defense ministers are set to hold a virtual summit Tuesday in preparation for the June 14 leaders summit.

The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who on Monday said that Belarus, Ukraine and the alliance's future policy on Afghanistan will be some of the topics of discussion.

The ministers will also discuss the NATO 2030 initiative, which is expected to be adopted at the leaders summit later in the month.