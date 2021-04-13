UrduPoint.com
NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers To Meet By Video On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:19 PM

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Meet by Video on Wednesday

NATO's top diplomats and defense ministers will hold a video conference on April 14, when the US secretaries of state and defense will be in Brussels on a visit, the alliance said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) NATO's top diplomats and defense ministers will hold a video conference on April 14, when the US secretaries of state and defense will be in Brussels on a visit, the alliance said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin are set to meet with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO headquarters.

"A meeting by video conference of the North Atlantic Council with the participation of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs and NATO Ministers of Defense will also take place, with the U.S. Secretary of State and the U.S. Secretary of Defense present in Brussels," the alliance said.

According to media reports, the conference will be focused on Ukraine and the future of the mission in Afghanistan.

