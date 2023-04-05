NATO Foreign Ministers Agree That Sweden Should Join Alliance At Earliest Possible - Head
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The foreign ministers of the NATO member states have agreed during a meeting in Brussels that Sweden should join the alliance as soon as possible, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"Allies also agreed that Sweden should become an ally as quickly as possible," Stoltenberg told reporters after the meeting.