NATO Foreign Ministers Agree to Expand Mission in Iraq - Secretary General Stoltenberg

NATO will expand its mission in Iraq, taking responsibility for a number of training missions that were previously conducted by the US-led coalition in the country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a virtual press briefing after the holding of a video conference of the military alliance's foreign ministers on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) NATO will expand its mission in Iraq, taking responsibility for a number of training missions that were previously conducted by the US-led coalition in the country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a virtual press briefing after the holding of a video conference of the military alliance's foreign ministers on Thursday.

"Ministers agreed to enhance our training mission in Iraq, taking on some of the training activities of the global coalition, including the training and education of non-commissioned officers, engineers and Federal police. This is being done in full consultation with Iraqi authorities and the global coalition," the secretary general stated.

In a statement published on March 20, the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve announced that its military presence in Iraq would be reduced because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.