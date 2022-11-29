UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers Agree To Help Ukraine Rebuild Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Foreign Ministers of NATO member states agreed at the summit in Bucharest on Tuesday to aid Ukraine's efforts in rebuilding critical infrastructure and protecting its people from missile strikes.

"We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and our shared values against Russian aggression, and will maintain our support for as long as necessary," the joint statement read, adding "Allies will assist Ukraine as it repairs its energy infrastructure and protects its people from missile attacks."

The ministers also underlined their approval of the alliance's Open Door policy and confirmed their commitment for Ukraine and Georgia's early admission into NATO, the plans announced at the 2008 Bucharest Summit.

"In our meeting we also addressed Ukraine's Euro Atlantic aspirations.

Foreign Ministers reaffirmed NATO's support for Ukraine's right to choose its own path and we recognize and respect Ukraine's aspiration for membership; however, our focus now is on providing immediate support as Ukraine defends itself," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Stoltenberg added that NATO in the framework of its "comprehensive assistance package" will provide Ukraine with necessary funds to buy fuel and generators.

The meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers is taking place in the Romanian capital of Bucharest from November 29-30.

Russia has been delivering retaliatory air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.

