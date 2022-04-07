NATO Foreign Ministers Agree to Strengthen Support to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

The NATO foreign ministers agreed to strengthen support to Ukraine during a meeting on Thursday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"We agreed that we must further strengthen and sustain the support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said after the NATO ministerial, adding that the allies also agreed that NATO should help strengthen defense capabilities of Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovia.

In addition, the NATO chief called sanctions against Russia "unprecedented," adding that the ministers agreed that it is necessary to maintain pressure on Moscow.

Stoltenberg also said that NATO has "agreed to step up corporation with our partners in the Asia Pacific because the crisis has global ramifications."

"We have seen that China is not willing to condemn Russian aggression and Beijing has joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path. This is a serious challenge for us all," Stoltenberg said.