NATO Foreign Ministers Discuss Black Sea Security With Ukraine, Georgia - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Top diplomats from NATO, Ukraine and Georgia discussed security in the Black Sea at the alliance's foreign ministerial, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said on Wednesday.

"Allied leaders spoke candidly with the Ukrainian and Georgian Foreign Ministers about Black Sea security," Brown said in a statement following the two-day virtual summit. "Other discussions focused on Russia, arms control, regional security, NATO 2030 and the Forward Looking Reflection Process, and strengthening shared bonds and values between NATO and its Asia-Pacific partners.

"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the session underscored China's threat to Allied security interests and called for enhanced cooperation, Brown said. Pompeo also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the alliance , the spokesperson added.

Georgia and Ukraine are among NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partners along with Australia, Finland, Jordan and Sweden.

More Stories From World

