UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers Discussed Russia, Belarus, Arms Control In Riga - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:00 AM

NATO Foreign Ministers Discussed Russia, Belarus, Arms Control in Riga - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO foreign ministers discussed issues related to Russia, Belarus and arms control at a meeting in Riga, the alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday.

"Ministers addressed three issues: Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine; the actions by the regime in Belarus; and NATO's leading role in arms control," Stoltenberg said during a press conference following the meeting.

The Secretary General added that the meetings with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani are going to be held tomorrow in order to make a thorough assessment of Russia's alleged "military buildup" in the region.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the foreign minister of Ukraine. We will meet him and the Georgian foreign minister tomorrow to discuss the situation," Stoltenberg added.

Over the past week, Ukraine and some Western countries have expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has said that it is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia did not have any aggressive plans.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Riga David Alliance Belarus Border

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

17 minutes ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

2 minutes ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

2 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

2 minutes ago
 PML-N always tried to make institutions controvers ..

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

2 minutes ago
 Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phas ..

Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.