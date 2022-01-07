UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need For Dialogue On Russia Buildup - US Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 10:24 PM

NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue on Russia Buildup - US Mission

The NATO member states' foreign ministers emphasized during an extraordinary session the need for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation of tensions regarding Russia's buildup of troops near the border with Ukraine, the US mission to the alliance said on Friday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The NATO member states' foreign ministers emphasized during an extraordinary session the need for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation of tensions regarding Russia's buildup of troops near the border with Ukraine, the US mission to the alliance said on Friday.

"Ahead of the forthcoming NATO - Russia Council, they underlined the need for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation," the US mission said in a statement.

Foreign Ministers of all NATO ally countries reaffirmed their unity in response to Russian behavior towards Ukraine, it added.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troops buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion.

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

On December 17, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance United States December Border All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine ..

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

1 minute ago
 Petition to Have Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair's Knig ..

Petition to Have Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair's Knighthood Rescinded Hits 1Mln Sig ..

1 minute ago
 376 new corona cases reported in Punjab

376 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Top Senegal Muslim leader urges opposition to gay ..

Top Senegal Muslim leader urges opposition to gay rights

1 minute ago
 Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at ..

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

8 minutes ago
 Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukrai ..

Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.