NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue on Russia Buildup - US Mission

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The NATO member states' foreign ministers emphasized during an extraordinary session the need for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation of tensions regarding Russia's buildup of troops near the border with Ukraine, the US mission to the alliance said on Friday.

"Ahead of the forthcoming NATO - Russia Council, they underlined the need for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation," the US mission said in a statement.

Foreign Ministers of all NATO ally countries reaffirmed their unity in response to Russian behavior towards Ukraine, it added.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troops buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion.

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

On December 17, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.