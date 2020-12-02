NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting Agrees on China Military Development Report - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The meeting of NATO foreign ministers agreed on a report on the military development of China, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the event, said Wednesday.

"At this ministerial, we agreed a comprehensive report on China.

It assesses China's military development, its growing activity in our neighborhood, and the implications for NATO resilience, including when it comes to emerging technologies and our critical infrastructure," Stoltenberg said at a press briefing.

"We remain prepared to engage with China, as we are actually already doing, but as a rising power, China must respect the international rules-based order," Stoltenberg added.