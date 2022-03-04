NATO foreign ministers reiterates support for Ukraine

Turkiye's foreign minister on Friday attended the extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers, as allies reiterated their support for Ukraine

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Turkiye's foreign minister on Friday attended the extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers, as allies reiterated their support for Ukraine.

Mevlut Cavusoglu on Twitter said the foreign ministers of the alliance have "exchanged views on the developments in Ukraine." "As Allies, we support the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he added. Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said that said Cavusoglu will also hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

More than a million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency. In the second round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv on Thursday, the two sides agreed on creating humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.

Turkiye has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has called for a peaceful resolution to the military conflict.