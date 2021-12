NATO Foreign Ministers Say Necessary to Avoid Escalation Between Russia, Ukraine - Chief

NATO foreign ministers believe that it is necessary to avoid escalation between Russia and Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO foreign ministers believe that it is necessary to avoid escalation between Russia and Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We need to remain vigilant and avoid escalation. Ministers made clear that any future Russian aggression will have the high price and will have serious economic and political consequences for Russia," Stoltenberg told a press conference.