UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Escalation' On Border With Ukraine - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:55 PM

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Escalation' on Border With Ukraine - Chief

NATO foreign ministers call on Russia to "stop escalation" on the borders with Ukraine, to show transparency, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the first day of the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Riga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) NATO foreign ministers call on Russia to "stop escalation" on the borders with Ukraine, to show transparency, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the first day of the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Riga.

"We call on Russia to stop escalation on the Ukrainian borders and be transparent in its military activities," he said.

Stoltenberg, however, noted the importance of preserving dialogue.

"We also believe that dialogue is vital. Unfortunately, Russia has recently decided to cut diplomatic ties with NATO. We call on Russia to reverse this decision," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Riga

Recent Stories

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 202 ..

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

1 minute ago
 First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in ..

First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in New York City - Mayor

2 minutes ago
 Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files f ..

Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files for Bankruptcy

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperat ..

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Ch ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide ..

Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide Additional Veteran Benefits

2 minutes ago
 Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As ..

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.