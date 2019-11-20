UrduPoint.com
NATO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Burden Sharing, Russia At Brussels Meeting - Stoltenberg

NATO member states' foreign affairs ministers will discuss at the ministerial meeting in Brussels progress achieved in burden sharing as well as strategic issues such as Russia and arms control, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in joint remarks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday

"We are going to have an important foreign ministerial meeting," Stoltenberg said about the meeting on Wednesday. "We are going to address the progress we are making on burden sharing. And then, we'll also address will address strategic issues like Russia, arms control, but also the implications of the rise of China.

NATO foreign affairs ministers are meeting in Brussels to address final preparations for the summit in London that will be held December 3-4.

During the meeting in Brussels, the foreign affairs ministers are also expected to recognize space as an official operational domain added to air, land, sea and cyberspace.

In addition, the foreign affairs ministers will also discuss energy security and NATO's role in countering terrorism and hybrid threats.

