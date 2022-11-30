NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss China, Stability of Partner States in Bucharest - Madrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The NATO foreign ministers will discuss stability of the alliance's partners and China's growing influence in the world during the second day of their meeting in Bucharest on Wednesday, November 30, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

"Today, we are going to look in a region outside NATO, but very close to Ukraine. We will discuss about different partners like Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia. We will exchange how this war is affecting them, to make sure that they will not be destabilized," Albares said upon his arrival to the meeting.

The NATO foreign ministers also plan to discuss Beijing's increasing influence on the international arena, according to the Spanish top diplomat.

"China is being more assertive, is gaining greater space in the international community and, of course, we have to adapt to this new situation," Albares added.

The meeting of the NATO foreign ministers, with Finland and Sweden's participation, is taking place in the Romanian capital of Bucharest from November 29-30. The talks are focused on the changing security environment.