UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers To Discuss China, Stability Of Partner States In Bucharest - Madrid

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss China, Stability of Partner States in Bucharest - Madrid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The NATO foreign ministers will discuss stability of the alliance's partners and China's growing influence in the world during the second day of their meeting in Bucharest on Wednesday, November 30, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

"Today, we are going to look in a region outside NATO, but very close to Ukraine. We will discuss about different partners like Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia. We will exchange how this war is affecting them, to make sure that they will not be destabilized," Albares said upon his arrival to the meeting.

The NATO foreign ministers also plan to discuss Beijing's increasing influence on the international arena, according to the Spanish top diplomat.

"China is being more assertive, is gaining greater space in the international community and, of course, we have to adapt to this new situation," Albares added.

The meeting of the NATO foreign ministers, with Finland and Sweden's participation, is taking place in the Romanian capital of Bucharest from November 29-30. The talks are focused on the changing security environment.

Related Topics

NATO World Exchange Ukraine China Beijing Bucharest Alliance Bosnia And Herzegovina Georgia Sweden Finland Moldova November From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

55 minutes ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

2 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.