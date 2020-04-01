UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 On Thursday - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:10 PM

NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 on Thursday - Secretary General

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) NATO foreign ministers will discuss on Thursday the alliance's cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, I will chair a meeting of NATO foreign ministers by secure video conference, the first such meeting in NATO's 70-year history. Our response to COVID-19 will be at the top of our agenda. We will address the measures that NATO and allies are taking in the current crisis, while ensuring that we continue to deliver on our core mission ” credible and effective deterrence and defense," Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels.

He noted that the alliance was already providing important assistance to civilian services in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, delivering medical supplies and equipment, and organizing field hospitals.

In particular, Turkey sent a military transport aircraft with medical supplies to Italy and Spain, hospitals in Germany receive patients from France and Italy, and Polish and Albanian doctors work in Italy, he said.

NATO's ministerial video conference will be held Thursday afternoon.

There of the alliance's members ” Italy, Spain and the United States ” now top the list of countries with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey France Germany Brussels Alliance Spain Italy United States Albanian From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

16 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to â€˜Together We ..

31 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

31 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

38 minutes ago

Do not forget IDPs during pandemic, UN expert urge ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.