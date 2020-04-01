NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 on Thursday - Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) NATO foreign ministers will discuss on Thursday the alliance's cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, I will chair a meeting of NATO foreign ministers by secure video conference, the first such meeting in NATO's 70-year history. Our response to COVID-19 will be at the top of our agenda. We will address the measures that NATO and allies are taking in the current crisis, while ensuring that we continue to deliver on our core mission ” credible and effective deterrence and defense," Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels.

He noted that the alliance was already providing important assistance to civilian services in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, delivering medical supplies and equipment, and organizing field hospitals.

In particular, Turkey sent a military transport aircraft with medical supplies to Italy and Spain, hospitals in Germany receive patients from France and Italy, and Polish and Albanian doctors work in Italy, he said.

NATO's ministerial video conference will be held Thursday afternoon.

There of the alliance's members ” Italy, Spain and the United States ” now top the list of countries with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.