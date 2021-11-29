UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Position On Russia In Context Of Ukraine - Paris

Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:43 PM

NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Position on Russia in Context of Ukraine - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The foreign ministers of NATO countries will discuss in Riga from November 30 December 1, the alliance's position in relation to Russia in the context of the tension in the situation in Ukraine, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will be in Riga on November 30 and December 1 to participate in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers," the statement says.

The ministers will discuss crises affecting the interests of the allies and their partners, the ministry said.

"They will discuss NATO's attitude and position towards Russia in the context of significant tensions around Ukraine," it stressed.

The French foreign minister will also discuss with NATO allies a recent exchange of views with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, which took place on November 12 in Paris.

