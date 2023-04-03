NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia-China Cooperation on April 4-5 - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) NATO foreign ministers intend to discuss cooperation between Russia and China at the meeting in Brussels on April 4-5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We will also address China's growing alignment with Russia," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The official added that the alliance is monitoring the situation with possible Chinese arms supplies to Russia and recalled NATO's position that "China should not do this."