UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Russia-China Cooperation On April 4-5 - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia-China Cooperation on April 4-5 - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) NATO foreign ministers intend to discuss cooperation between Russia and China at the meeting in Brussels on April 4-5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We will also address China's growing alignment with Russia," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The official added that the alliance is monitoring the situation with possible Chinese arms supplies to Russia and recalled NATO's position that "China should not do this."

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Brussels Alliance April

Recent Stories

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

19 seconds ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

22 seconds ago
 Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

3 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

4 minutes ago
 Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

25 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.