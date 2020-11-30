NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russian Activities in Nagorno-Karabakh - US Envoy

The foreign ministers of the NATO member states will discuss at the upcoming ministerial meeting this week Russia's activities in Nagorno-Karabakh, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Monday

"We are seeing Russia pop up in more and more places and certainly not in a friendly environment," Hutchinson said. "But we are looking at Nagorno-Karabakh where Russia is now inserting itself."

Hutchison also said Russia is supporting in Belarus an election that clearly was not a free and fair election and is threatening people who are protesting peacefully while propping up a self-described elected leader who is not so.

In addition, Hutchinson continued to say that NATO is also looking as to what Russia is doing in Syria and in Libya.

"We see vestiges of Russian malign influence throughout the area that all of us are concerned about and we will be talking about that tomorrow most certainly, recognizing what Russia is doing and making sure that our deterrence and defense is matching what we need to assure that Russia does not encroach on any of our allies or any of our partners," she said.

Russia has repeatedly said that it conducts a peaceful foreign policy in line with international law and has rejected allegations of "malign influence."

Earlier in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement paved the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

The NATO ministerial meeting is scheduled for December 1-2.