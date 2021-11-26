BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) NATO foreign ministers in Riga will discuss the Russia's "military buildup" near the border with Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on November 30 and December 1.

"We will address Russia's military buildup in and around Ukraine," he said.

The ministers will discuss the situation on the border of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia with Belarus, Stoltenberg said.

NATO foreign ministers will also discuss the situation in the Black Sea region in Riga with Ukraine and Georgia, he added.