NATO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Support To Ukraine In April - Alliance

Published March 24, 2022

NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Support to Ukraine in April - Alliance

NATO Foreign Ministers will meet in April to discuss support of the alliance to Ukraine, NATO said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) NATO Foreign Ministers will meet in April to discuss support of the alliance to Ukraine, NATO said on Thursday.

"Foreign Ministers will discuss further our support to Ukraine when they meet in April," NATO said in a statement.

>