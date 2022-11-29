UrduPoint.com

NATO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Relations With China In Bucharest

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 07:30 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) NATO's foreign ministers will gather for a meeting in Bucharest on November 29-30 to discuss boosting assistance to Ukraine and the "challenges" from China.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

