NATO Foreign Ministers To Hold In-Person Meeting On March 23-24 - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

NATO Foreign Ministers to Hold In-Person Meeting on March 23-24 - Spokeswoman

The foreign ministers of NATO member states will hold an in-person meeting for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23-24, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The foreign ministers of NATO member states will hold an in-person meeting for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23-24, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Monday.

"Foreign Ministers are meeting in person @NATO HQ for the 1st time in over a year, on 23-24 March. Complying with #COVID_19 precautionary measures, a small number of media representatives will be allowed to cover the meeting in person," Lungescu tweeted.

More Stories From World

