NATO Foreign Ministers To Hold Meeting In Brussels From April 4-5 - Alliance

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states will be held in Brussels from April 4-5 , the press service of NATO said on Tuesday.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers will take place on 4-5 April 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the alliance said in a statement.

The agenda has not been announced yet.

