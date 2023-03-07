NATO Foreign Ministers to Hold Meeting in Brussels From April 4-5 - Alliance

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states will be held in Brussels from April 4-5 , the press service of NATO said on Tuesday.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers will take place on 4-5 April 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the alliance said in a statement.

The agenda has not been announced yet.