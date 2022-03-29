NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet in Brussels on April 6-7

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The foreign ministers of NATO countries plan to hold a meeting on April 6-7 in Brussels, the alliance said on Tuesday.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will take place at the NATO Headquarters on Wednesday 06 April and Thursday 07 April 2022. The meeting will be in person and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," NATO said in a statement.