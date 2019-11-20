NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet on Wednesday Ahead of Upcoming Summit in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) NATO foreign ministers will gather in Brussels on Wednesday to address final preparations for the summit in London, which will be held from December 3-4, and a number of other topics.

During the meeting in Brussels, the ministers are expected to recognize space as its official operational domain added to air, land, sea and cyberspace.

The diplomats will also discuss NATO's role in countering global terrorism and hybrid threats.

Topics including Russia, China, energy security as well as the future of arms control are also on the meeting's agenda.