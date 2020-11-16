NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet Online on December 1-2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) NATO ministers of foreign affairs will have a virtual meeting on December 1-2, the alliance announced Monday.

"A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be held via secure teleconference on 01 and 02 December 2020," NATO said in a statement, adding that the meeting will be chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

There has been no information on the meeting agenda so far.