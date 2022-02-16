NATO Frigates Tried To Conduct Reconnaissance Of Russian Ships In Mediterranean - Source
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 05:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) NATO frigates tried to conduct electronic reconnaissance of Russian ships during the exercises of Russia's naval grouping in the Mediterranean Sea, a source told Sputnik.
"NATO frigates tried to conduct electronic reconnaissance of Russian ships during an episode of scheduled exercises by the Russian Navy grouping in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday," the source said.