NATO, Georgia Agree on 'Updated' Package to Boost Political Support - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) NATO and Georgia have agreed on an "updated" substantial package to promote political support and the situation awareness in the region, the military bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased that allies and Georgia approved the updated substantial NATO-Georgia package, stepping up our political support and ministers agreed on further steps to improve our situational awareness in the region and strengthen our dialogue with both partners," Stoltenberg said at a press briefing following the conclusion of the two-day virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states.

Georgia has been seeking NATO membership since the cooperation with the alliance officially began in 1994 when the country became a member of the Partnership for Peace program. In April 2008, at the NATO Bucharest Summit, the allied heads of state and government agreed to Georgia becoming a NATO member in the future. Georgia is in the ranks of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partners along with Ukraine, Australia, Finland, Jordan and Sweden.