UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO, Georgia Agree On 'Updated' Package To Boost Political Support - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:00 PM

NATO, Georgia Agree on 'Updated' Package to Boost Political Support - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) NATO and Georgia have agreed on an "updated" substantial package to promote political support and the situation awareness in the region, the military bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased that allies and Georgia approved the updated substantial NATO-Georgia package, stepping up our political support and ministers agreed on further steps to improve our situational awareness in the region and strengthen our dialogue with both partners," Stoltenberg said at a press briefing following the conclusion of the two-day virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states.

Georgia has been seeking NATO membership since the cooperation with the alliance officially began in 1994 when the country became a member of the Partnership for Peace program. In April 2008, at the NATO Bucharest Summit, the allied heads of state and government agreed to Georgia becoming a NATO member in the future. Georgia is in the ranks of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partners along with Ukraine, Australia, Finland, Jordan and Sweden.

Related Topics

NATO Australia Ukraine Bucharest Alliance Georgia Sweden Finland April Government

Recent Stories

PDM's uncalled-for narrative rejected in Multan, s ..

3 minutes ago

2781-kanal land retrieved

3 minutes ago

Spain's Football Federation Retains Messi's Yellow ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan's Oil Reserves Estimated at 6 Billion Barrel ..

7 minutes ago

Stocks slide after vaccine-fuelled rally

7 minutes ago

Road mishap claims life in Quetta

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.