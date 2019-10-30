NATO-Georgia Public Diplomacy Forum to Take Place on Wednesday in Tbilisi

(@FahadShabbir)

Tbilisi on Wednesday for the fourth time will host the NATO-Georgia Public Diplomacy Forum, the country's Foreign Ministry said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Tbilisi on Wednesday for the fourth time will host the NATO-Georgia Public Diplomacy Forum, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"The two-day forum represents a platform for public diplomacy and discussion on communications. The forum will address such issues as Georgia-NATO relations, its mechanisms, hybrid challenges related to the state of security in the Black Sea region, anti-Western propaganda and effective ways to counter it," the ministry's press service told reporters.

The key goal of the NATO-Georgia Public Diplomacy Forum is to facilitate exchange of information and expanding networks of expertise. The event will be opened by Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

Georgia has been seeking NATO membership since the cooperation with the Alliance officially began in 1994 when the country became a member of the Partnership for Peace program. In April 2008, at the NATO Bucharest Summit, the allied heads of state and government agreed to Georgia becoming a NATO member in the future.