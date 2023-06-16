UrduPoint.com

NATO Getting Involved In Ukraine, Sends Heavy Military Equipment To Kiev - Putin

NATO is getting more involved in the Ukraine conflict, and the alliance is already sending heavy equipment to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"NATO, of course, is drawn into the war in Ukraine, what is there to talk about. Supplies of military equipment, heavy equipment are being made� , and now the option of supplying aircraft is being considered," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president mentioned that Russian forces have already destroyed Leopard tanks in Ukraine, and "the same fait awaits for F-16 jets."

"But if they (F-16s) are located at air bases outside Ukraine, and used in hostilities, we will have to look at how we can hit and where we can hit those weapons that are used in hostilities against us. This is a serious danger of NATO being further drawn into this armed conflict," Putin said.

