UrduPoint.com

NATO Halts Support For Collapsed Afghan Government - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government - Stoltenberg

NATO has stopped all support to the Afghan government after it ceased to exist following the militant takeover, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO has stopped all support to the Afghan government after it ceased to exist following the militant takeover, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have, of course, suspended all support financial and all other kinds to the Afghan government because there is no Afghan government for NATO to support," he told a news conference on Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg said that NATO would consider how it could help the Afghan army. He demanded that militants guarantee a peaceful transfer of power to an inclusive government.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Militants Army All Government

Recent Stories

Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan R ..

Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan Refugees - Foreign Ministry

47 seconds ago
 Portugal battles wildfire as heatwave persists

Portugal battles wildfire as heatwave persists

3 minutes ago
 Wheat flour prices witness sharp surge in Sindh

Wheat flour prices witness sharp surge in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Speed of Collapse of Afghan Gov't 'Sudden,' There ..

Speed of Collapse of Afghan Gov't 'Sudden,' There Are Lessons to Be Learned - NA ..

13 minutes ago
 EU to Carry on With Humanitarian Response in Afgha ..

EU to Carry on With Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan - European Commission

13 minutes ago
 EU Should Admit Futility of Trying to Punish Russi ..

EU Should Admit Futility of Trying to Punish Russia With Sanctions - Lavrov

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.