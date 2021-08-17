NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO has stopped all support to the Afghan government after it ceased to exist following the militant takeover, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have, of course, suspended all support financial and all other kinds to the Afghan government because there is no Afghan government for NATO to support," he told a news conference on Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg said that NATO would consider how it could help the Afghan army. He demanded that militants guarantee a peaceful transfer of power to an inclusive government.