NATO Has Already Entered Into Direct Confrontation With Russia - DPR Acting Head

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 10:00 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) NATO has already entered into a direct confrontation with Russia, and the buildup of the alliance's military presence near the Russian borders was visible long before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

Earlier, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer told Portuguese television channel RTP that NATO was ready for a direct confrontation with Russia.

"The NATO bloc has already entered into a direct confrontation with Russia.

We saw the buildup of NATO's military presence near the Russian borders long before the start of the special military operation," Pushilin said.

"NATO has been involved in the conflict from the very beginning and every day they are more openly demonstrating their presence. We are seeing supplies of weapons to Ukraine, rearmament and training of the forces of the North Atlantic alliance, deployment of new combat groups in the southeast of Europe and in the Baltic states," he said.

