NATO Has No Common Stance On Cluster Munitions For Kiev, Decisions Made By Members - Head

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

NATO Has No Common Stance on Cluster Munitions for Kiev, Decisions Made by Members - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) NATO does not have a common stance on cluster munitions for Ukraine, decisions on the matter are made by the member states themselves, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"NATO, as an alliance, does not have a position on the convention on cluster ammunition because a number of allies have signed the convention, but a number of allies have not signed the convention.

It is for the individual allies to make decisions on the delivery of weapons and military supplies to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the Vilnius summit.

